Trinity Desktop R14.0.5 Preparing For Release As Maintained KDE3 Fork
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 27 July 2018 at 12:29 AM EDT. 1 Comment
KDE --
It's been a while since last hearing anything about the Trinity Desktop Environment, which is a fork of the KDE 3.5 desktop, but a new release is on the way.

Trinity R14.0.5 is the next release being prepped. As implied by the version, Trinity R14.0.5 is just a maintenance release but does come with dozens of bug fixes to these former KDE3 packages.

The Trinity project has shared about the new release being available soon.

The change-log notes security fixes, build system improvements, OpenSSL 1.1 support, and a huge number of other random fixes throughout the stack.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
Latte Dock 0.8 Released For This KDE-Aligned Desktop Dock
KDE Frameworks 5.48 Brings KWayland Fixes & Many Other Improvements
KDE's Dolphin File Manager Now Has A "Share" Menu
Latte Dock 0.8 Is Around The Corner With Many New Features
KDE Elisa 0.2 Released For Improving The Music Experience On The Plasma Desktop
Kdenlive's Significantly Refactored Video Editor Is Now Ready For Testing
Popular News This Week
Google/Microsoft/Twitter/Facebook Announce The Open-Source Data Transfer Project
What Build System Should Qt 6 Use?
Red Hat Continues Driving Wonderful Innovations In Fedora Workstation
Microsoft's PowerShell Now Available On Ubuntu In Snap Form
Samsung Galaxy S Support With The Linux 4.19 Kernel
NetBSD 8.0 Officially Released With USB3 Support, Security Improvements & UEFI