It's been a while since last hearing anything about the Trinity Desktop Environment, which is a fork of the KDE 3.5 desktop, but a new release is on the way.
Trinity R14.0.5 is the next release being prepped. As implied by the version, Trinity R14.0.5 is just a maintenance release but does come with dozens of bug fixes to these former KDE3 packages.
The Trinity project has shared about the new release being available soon.
The change-log notes security fixes, build system improvements, OpenSSL 1.1 support, and a huge number of other random fixes throughout the stack.
