For those still fond of the once venerable KDE 3.5 desktop, the Trinity Desktop Environment is still maintaining its KDE 3.5 fork after more than one decade. Trinity Desktop R14.0.9 debuted today with some additional applications now included and other updates.
New applications included with Trinity Desktop R14.0.9 are the Codeine media player, TDEDocker, and TDEPacman. Codeine was the media player during the KDE 3.x players prior to becoming Dragon Player. TDEDocker allows docking any application to the system tray. TDEPacman is a Pacman game.
TDE R14.0.9 also brings the KXMLEditor utility along with Mathemagics and Qalculate programs as part of the Trinity Desktop Environment fork of KDE 3.5. This maintenance release is also rounded out by a few new themes/styles, new widgets, better PulseAudio compatibility, Xine 1.2.10 support, keyboard brightness control support, and other small fixes.
More details on the Trinity Desktop 14.0.9 release via TrinityDesktop.org.
4 Comments