KDE3-Forked Trinity Desktop R14.0.6 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 30 March 2019 at 07:53 PM EDT. Add A Comment
KDE --
As we've been expecting for the past month, Trinity Desktop R14.0.6 as a fork of KDE 3.5 was just released and its first for 2019.

Trinity Desktop R14.0.6 is now available primarily with bug fixes and other maintenance changes, including the addressing of a number of open CVEs. Among the fixes are taking care of CMake build system issues, supporting LDFLAGS, BSD fixes, crash fixes, and other updates to let KDE 3.5 packages still remain compatible and working with other software components of 2019.

Those wanting to learn more about the latest work on the Trinity Desktop R14.0.6 KDE3-based desktop environment can learn more at TrinityDesktop.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
NVIDIA Lands Fix To Avoid High CPU Usage When Using The KDE Desktop
KDE Picking Up Thumbnail Previews For Blender Files, Continued UI Improvements
KDE Plasma 5.16 Will Let You Reboot Into The UEFI Setup Screen
KDE Continues Getting Polished For Showing Off This Spring
KDE Frameworks 5.56 Brings Another Month Worth Of Improvements
KDE's Kate Picks Up New Features, KWin Crash Fix When Launching Games
Popular News This Week
A Quick Look At The Firefox 66.0 vs. Chrome 73.0 Performance Benchmarks
DeviluitionX: Enjoying The 23 Year Old Diablo Game Atop An Open-Source Engine
Some Additional Chrome vs. Firefox Benchmarks With WebRender, 67 Beta / 68 Alpha
Redox OS 0.5 Released With New C Library Written In Rust
GNU Nano 4.0 Text Editor Released
vkOpenArena: The ioquake3-Powered OpenArena Game Gets Ported To Vulkan