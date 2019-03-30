As we've been expecting for the past month, Trinity Desktop R14.0.6 as a fork of KDE 3.5 was just released and its first for 2019.
Trinity Desktop R14.0.6 is now available primarily with bug fixes and other maintenance changes, including the addressing of a number of open CVEs. Among the fixes are taking care of CMake build system issues, supporting LDFLAGS, BSD fixes, crash fixes, and other updates to let KDE 3.5 packages still remain compatible and working with other software components of 2019.
Those wanting to learn more about the latest work on the Trinity Desktop R14.0.6 KDE3-based desktop environment can learn more at TrinityDesktop.org.
