Trinity Desktop R14.0.6 is being prepared as the latest update to this fork of the KDE 3 package set that continues providing bug fixes and maintenance for those still wanting to live on the KDE3 experience in 2019.
Trinity continues being worked on where KDE 3.5 was left off. As with past Trinity Desktop Environment releases, it's less about adding new/modern features to the desktop but more of just bug fixing and continuing to make the KDE 3.5 forked packages still build and work with other modern Linux/open-source components.
With Trinity Desktop R14.0.6 that will soon be released, there aren't any big ticket new features but CMake build system updates, more packages supporting LDFLAGS, FreeBSD fixes, crash fixes for the likes of Konqueror and other once prominent KDE programs, tweaking code to work nicer under modern C++ compilers, translation updates, and other similar changes.
Details on the prepping for this next release of the Trinity Desktop can be found via TrinityDesktop.org.
