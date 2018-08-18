Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 14 years.

For those that have fond memories of the K Desktop Environment 3, you can still enjoy a KDE3-derived experience in 2018 with the just-released Trinity Desktop R14.0.5.Trinity Desktop continues to see occasional updates as the fork of the KDE 3.5 packages. Trinity Desktop R14.0.5 is the new release this weekend and their first since R14.0.4 was released last November.



The original KDE 3.5 as shown on Ark Linux 2005.

Trinity R14.0.5 is largely made up of bug fixes to the former KDE3 packages and updates to ensure this software can continue working with modern compilers and other desktop components.



Trinity Desktop R14.0.5