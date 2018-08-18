For those that have fond memories of the K Desktop Environment 3, you can still enjoy a KDE3-derived experience in 2018 with the just-released Trinity Desktop R14.0.5.
Trinity Desktop continues to see occasional updates as the fork of the KDE 3.5 packages. Trinity Desktop R14.0.5 is the new release this weekend and their first since R14.0.4 was released last November.
The original KDE 3.5 as shown on Ark Linux 2005.
Trinity R14.0.5 is largely made up of bug fixes to the former KDE3 packages and updates to ensure this software can continue working with modern compilers and other desktop components.
Trinity Desktop R14.0.5
Among the fixes in Trinity R14.0.5 are for Ogg audio file playback, sound server crash fixes, notifications for removable media, JavaScript syntax highlighting for Kate, memory leaks, big endian detection, and more. There are also two security fixes for known issues from 2016 and 2017.
Improved with Trinity Desktop R14.0.5 is support for building with the GCC 7/8 compilers, Java 8 and newer support, better support for using the LLVM Clang compiler, OpenSSL 1.1 support, and various other minor tweaks.
More details on the new release at TrinityDesktop.org.
