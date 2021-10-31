Trinity Desktop R14.0.11 Released For Continuing To Improve Upon KDE 3.5
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 31 October 2021 at 08:30 AM EDT. 4 Comments
The Trinity Desktop Environment as a decade-old project that forked from the KDE 3.5 desktop continues persevering bit-by-bit to improve this once widely enjoyed desktop environment.

Trinity Desktop Environment R14.0.11 is the new release out today for this KDE 3.5 fork. Notable with the new release is improved support for running on high resolution displays, new TWin styles of SUSE2 and DeKorator, improved FFmpeg support, Kopete video support improvements, Konqueror weather bar improvements, a working KNemo back-end, and a wide variety of other fixes and usability enhancements and UI refinements.


Trinity Desktop (TDE)


Trinity Desktop R14.0.11 is also now able to build and run successfully on newer Linux distributions like Debian 11 Bullseye, Ubuntu 21.10, Fedora 34, Fedora 35, and Arch Linux.

Downloads and more details on Trinity R14.0.11 can be found via TrinityDesktop.org.
