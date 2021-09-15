New Intel Tremont Optimizations Heading To The GCC Compiler

The GNU Compiler Collection has already supported Intel's Tremont cores as used by the low-power Jasper Lake platform. Now though coming to GCC are some optimizations to further enhance the performance when targeting the Tremont micro-architecture.
The new GCC Tremont patches include updating the memcpy/memset inline strategies, updated handling around vector and SSE conversions, switching to using the Haswell scheduling mountain, enabling a number of other options.
What's important is the end result and with these four patches touching just over 300 lines of code is around a 1% improvement for SPEC CPU 2017's INTrate performance but around 7.5% higher FPrate.
These Intel Tremont improvements for GCC are currently available via this patch series while should be mainlined soon for GCC 12.
