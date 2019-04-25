Total War: WARHAMMER II - The Prophet & The Warlock Released For Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 25 April 2019 at 06:35 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX GAMING --
Feral Interactive has just announced the release of Total War: WARHAMMER II - The Prophet and The Warlock for Linux and macOS gamers.

Back in November is when Feral introduced their Vulkan-powered Total War: WARHAMMER II Linux port that has been performing quite well. Total War: WARHAMMER II - The Prophet & The Warlock is the latest DLC for this game that was introduced earlier this month for Windows and is now making its way to macOS and Linux.


This new DLC brings nine new battlefield units, two new playable factions, and other new in-game elements. The DLC costs $8.99 USD on top of the ~$60 USD cost of the game itself.

More details up on FeralInteractive.com.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
SuperTuxKart 1.0 Released For Open-Source Linux Racing
Unity 2019.1 Released With Linux & Vulkan Improvements, Lightweight Render Pipeline
Unigine Superposition 1.1 Adds Linux SteamVR Support, Up To 16K Rendering
Lutris 0.5.2 Released With Various Improvements For Linux Gaming
GZDoom 4.0 Released With Experimental Vulkan Renderer
Unity Is Growing Their LLVM Compiler Team As They Try To Make C# Faster Than C++
Popular News This Week
Linux 5.2 Is Introducing The Fieldbus Subsystem
Ubuntu 19.04 Released As A Big Linux Desktop Improvement Thanks To GNOME 3.32
In 2019, Most Linux Distributions Still Aren't Restricting Dmesg Access
ZFS Indications Have Us Already Eager For Ubuntu 19.10
It Looks Like AMD Is About To Post The Open-Source Radeon "Navi" Driver Code
Dropped Linux Kernel Drivers Occasionally See Revival - FDOMAIN Gets Second Chance