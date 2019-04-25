Total War: WARHAMMER II - The Prophet & The Warlock Released For Linux

Feral Interactive has just announced the release of Total War: WARHAMMER II - The Prophet and The Warlock for Linux and macOS gamers.
Back in November is when Feral introduced their Vulkan-powered Total War: WARHAMMER II Linux port that has been performing quite well. Total War: WARHAMMER II - The Prophet & The Warlock is the latest DLC for this game that was introduced earlier this month for Windows and is now making its way to macOS and Linux.
This new DLC brings nine new battlefield units, two new playable factions, and other new in-game elements. The DLC costs $8.99 USD on top of the ~$60 USD cost of the game itself.
More details up on FeralInteractive.com.
