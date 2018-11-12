Feral Announces Linux System Requirements For Vulkan-Powered Total War: WARHAMMER II
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 12 November 2018 at 12:48 PM EST. 2 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
With Feral Interactive preparing to release Total War: WARHAMMER II for Linux and macOS later this month, today they announced the system requirements for this latest native game port.

On the graphics card front that is always most interesting they list the minimum as a GeForce GTX 680 or Radeon R9 285. Of course, the R9 285 doesn't come as a surprise as it's the first GCN 1.2 GPU using the AMDGPU driver by default and thus RADV support... It might be possible using GCN 1.0/1.1 hardware with this game if opting to use the AMDGPU DRM driver in order to have RADV support, similar to what we have seen with past Feral ports. The GTX 680 is also the highest-end GPU going back to the Kepler generation that is as far back as NVIDIA provides Vulkan support.

But for the best Linux gaming experience, Feral recommends a GeForce GTX 970 or better or Radeon RX 480 or better. No surprise there with those decent graphics cards on Vulkan. On the driver front they list at least the NVIDIA 396 driver series or for the RADV support with Mesa 18.1.5 or newer. It's nice to see they don't require the absolute latest NVIDIA/Mesa drivers this time around for their Vulkan-powered Linux game ports.


The rest of the Linux system requirements for this game can be found on Feral Interactive. There will be Linux benchmarks of Total War: WARHAMMER II when it premieres for Linux.

Total War: Warhammer II was released for Windows last September by Creative Assembly and Sega. On Windows the minimum comes down to a GTX 460 / HD 5770 while the recommended GPUs are the GTX 770 / R9 290X or better.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
DXVK 0.92 Released With Fixes For Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Other Games
Microsoft Acquires Obsidian & inXile Entertainment
Unreal Engine 4.21 Released, Linux Now Defaults To Vulkan
It's Now Been Six Years Since Valve Began Rolling Out Steam For Linux
DXVK 0.91 Lowers The CPU Overhead A Bit More
SDL2 Nukes Its Mir Support With Wayland Compatibility In Great Shape
Popular News This Week
Apple's New Hardware With The T2 Security Chip Will Currently Block Linux From Booting
Patches Revived For A Zstd-Compressed Linux Kernel While Dropping LZMA & BZIP2
The Linux 4.20/5.0 Kernel Is The Biggest All Year With 354+ Thousand Lines Of New Code
Endless Computers Introducing $299 "Hack" Laptop To Teach Kids To Code
Hands On With The Most Open-Source, High-Performance System For 2018
Unreal Engine 4.21 Released, Linux Now Defaults To Vulkan