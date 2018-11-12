Feral Announces Linux System Requirements For Vulkan-Powered Total War: WARHAMMER II

With Feral Interactive preparing to release Total War: WARHAMMER II for Linux and macOS later this month, today they announced the system requirements for this latest native game port.On the graphics card front that is always most interesting they list the minimum as a GeForce GTX 680 or Radeon R9 285. Of course, the R9 285 doesn't come as a surprise as it's the first GCN 1.2 GPU using the AMDGPU driver by default and thus RADV support... It might be possible using GCN 1.0/1.1 hardware with this game if opting to use the AMDGPU DRM driver in order to have RADV support, similar to what we have seen with past Feral ports. The GTX 680 is also the highest-end GPU going back to the Kepler generation that is as far back as NVIDIA provides Vulkan support.But for the best Linux gaming experience, Feral recommends a GeForce GTX 970 or better or Radeon RX 480 or better. No surprise there with those decent graphics cards on Vulkan. On the driver front they list at least the NVIDIA 396 driver series or for the RADV support with Mesa 18.1.5 or newer. It's nice to see they don't require the absolute latest NVIDIA/Mesa drivers this time around for their Vulkan-powered Linux game ports.

The rest of the Linux system requirements for this game can be found on Feral Interactive . There will be Linux benchmarks of Total War: WARHAMMER II when it premieres for Linux.Total War: Warhammer II was released for Windows last September by Creative Assembly and Sega. On Windows the minimum comes down to a GTX 460 / HD 5770 while the recommended GPUs are the GTX 770 / R9 290X or better.