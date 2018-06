Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 14 years.

Feral Interactive has announced this morning that they will be bringing Total War: WARHAMMER 2 to Linux this year as the latest Total War game seeing a native Linux port.Details on the port are light so far, but Feral says it will arrive "later this year" and confirmed it on Twitter . Feral is also responsible for the game's macOS port.

Feral has yet to reveal the Linux system requirements but presumably will be another port relying upon the Vulkan graphics API.