Total War: THREE KINGDOMS Is Coming To Linux Next Spring

Feral Interactive announced today the latest Total War game they are porting to Linux and macOS.
Total War: THREE KINGDOMS is currently in development by Creative Assembly for release in early 2019. Feral Interactive is already confirming they are porting this new Total War game to Linux and macOS.
Here's the official trailer for those not familiar with Three Kingdoms:
Details on their Linux port, system requirements, etc, will obviously come next year. The basic details for now on FeralInteractive.com.
