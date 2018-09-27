Total War: THREE KINGDOMS Is Coming To Linux Next Spring
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 27 September 2018 at 11:22 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
Feral Interactive announced today the latest Total War game they are porting to Linux and macOS.

Total War: THREE KINGDOMS is currently in development by Creative Assembly for release in early 2019. Feral Interactive is already confirming they are porting this new Total War game to Linux and macOS.

Here's the official trailer for those not familiar with Three Kingdoms:


Details on their Linux port, system requirements, etc, will obviously come next year. The basic details for now on FeralInteractive.com.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Blade Symphony: Harmonious Prelude Is Now Available For Sword-Fighting Linux Gamers
FlightGear 2018.3 Flight Simulator Prepares For Landing
SDL's 2D Render API Getting Improved With New Batching System
PlayOnLinux 5.0 Alpha Released With Redesigned UI, Phoenicis
Ioquake3-Derived Spearmint 1.0 Engine Coming Next Month, But Ceasing Development
DXVK 0.72 Brings New D3D11 Tunables, Various Game Fixes
Popular News This Week
Vulkan 1.1.85 Released With Raytracing, Mesh Shaders & Other New NVIDIA Extensions
Purism Announces The "Librem Key"
Mesa Can Finally Build With Almost No Compiler Warnings
Fedora Is Looking For Help Testing Their New Silverblue
AMD Adds A Seemingly New Polaris ID To Their Linux Driver
A Time Namespace Has Been Proposed For The Linux Kernel