A Total War Saga: TROY Seeing A Native Linux Port Next Year
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 19 September 2019 at 10:19 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
Creative Assembly revealed Total War Saga: TROY on Wednesday for release next year. Feral Interactive has announced they are porting this latest Total War game to macOS and Linux.

Feral has done a good job punctually porting Creative Assembly's Total War games to Linux/macOS and it will continue that way for Total War Saga: TROY.


The game is being released for Windows on Steam in "2020" while the Linux and macOS ports will follow hopefully soon thereafter.

More details on the game itself at TotalWar.com.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Mesa's Disk Cache Code Now Better Caters To 4+ Core Systems
DXVK 1.3.4 Released With More Workarounds, Performance Bits
Lutris 0.5.3 Released With D9VK Option, Support For Finding AMDVLK Driver
Unity 2019.3 Beta Released With Renderer Improvements, Linux & Vulkan Fixes
Warfork Letting Warsow Live On Under Steam
Unigine 2.9 Further Enhances Its Stunning Visuals
Popular News This Week
How Intel's Clear Linux Team Cut The Kernel Boot Time From 3 Seconds To 300 ms
Linux 5.4 To Fix Many Newer 64-bit Windows Games On Wine / Steam Play
How Google's Android Maintains A Stable Linux Kernel ABI
GNOME 3.34 Released With Its Many Performance Improvements & Better Wayland Support
The Linux Kernel Is Preparing To Enable 5-Level Paging By Default
Richard Stallman Resigns From The Free Software Foundation