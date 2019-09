A Total War Saga: TROY Seeing A Native Linux Port Next Year

Creative Assembly revealed Total War Saga: TROY on Wednesday for release next year. Feral Interactive has announced they are porting this latest Total War game to macOS and Linux.Feral has done a good job punctually porting Creative Assembly's Total War games to Linux/macOS and it will continue that way for Total War Saga: TROY.

The game is being released for Windows on Steam in "2020" while the Linux and macOS ports will follow hopefully soon thereafter.More details on the game itself at TotalWar.com