Toshiba Looks To Upstream DNN Image Processing Accelerator Driver For Their Visconti SoC

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 22 July 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Toshiba's Visconti SoC provides an optimized image recognition processor and geared for advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) solutions for automobiles and similar modern use-cases. Toshiba engineers are now publishing patches for their DNN image processing accelerator driver with hopes of getting the code upstreamed into the mainline Linux kernel.

Toshiba has begun posting their DNN image processing accelerator driver code for the Visconti SoC with an eye toward upstreaming it into the Linux kernel. The Visconti DNN kernel driver in its initial form is just 1.8k lines of code.

Though as of writing I haven't yet seen any open-source user-space patches for making use of this driver for DNN inference workloads. The kernel documentation does talk though of an offline compiler for generating binaries from Caffe/ONNX compatible CNN models as well as a "libdrvutil" user-space library for building a descriptor for neural network inference. So we'll see if this all comes out as open-source as without an open user-space this driver wouldn't be accepted to the mainline kernel.


This driver is currently geared for their Visconti 5 hardware IP. Besides their in-house DNN accelerator, the Visconti 5 SoC makes use of Cortex-A53 and Cortex-R4 cores.

In any event this Toshiba Visconti DNN driver is now yet another accelerator looking towards the mainline kernel. The current code for this Toshiba DNN image processing accelerator driver can be found for review on the kernel mailing list.
1 Comment
Related News
Relaxed TLB Flushes Being Worked On For Linux As Another Performance Optimization
Linux Laying Out Guidelines To Avoid Kernel Updates Breaking Firmware Compatibility
Linux 5.19-rc7 Released Following A Tough Week With Retbleed, Intel GPU Firmware Snafu
AMDGPU Driver Reverting The Buddy Allocator For Linux 5.19
FUTEX2 Begins Sorting Out NUMA Awareness
Benchmarking The Linux 5.19 Kernel Built With "-O3 -march=native"
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora 37 Hopes To Have A Preview Of The New Web-Based Install UI
Xfce's Xfwm4 Sees Wayland Port With Wlroots
Google Engineers Lift The Lid On Carbon - A Hopeful Successor To C++
The Current Retbleed Performance Costs With An AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
An Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Fix Is Coming For A Very Annoying & Serious APT Problem
DXVK 1.10.2 Released With Many Game Fixes, Performance Optimizations
Oh GuC: Intel ADL-P Graphics On Linux 5.19 Will Break Unless You Also Upgrade Firmware
Igalia Working Towards Faster 2D Rendering For Older Raspberry Pi Boards