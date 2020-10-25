Red Hat's Tom Stellard Now Serving As LLVM Release Manager

After six years serving as the LLVM release manager and taking over the role from LLVM founder Chris Lattner, Google's Hans Wennborg has stepped down from his position and handed it over to Red Hat's Tom Stellard.
Wennborg announced this week that after six years and twelve major LLVM releases, he is stepping down as LLVM release manager to devote the time to other activities.
Taking over in his role as the LLVM release manager is Tom Stellard, a name that should be well familiar to longtime Phoronix readers. Stellard is the one who got involved with LLVM as part of the AMD open-source graphics driver work while a student for GSoC. He contributed to the AMD driver stack back to the days of the R300g driver. He went on to become employed by AMD and then in 2017 joined Red Hat where he continued to be employed. For several years he has also been organizing LLVM's stable point releases effort.
Given his work on LLVM point releases, it's a logical choice that Tom Stellard is now promoted to handle the major LLVM releases as well.
