Red Hat's Tom Stellard Now Serving As LLVM Release Manager
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 25 October 2020 at 03:08 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LLVM --
After six years serving as the LLVM release manager and taking over the role from LLVM founder Chris Lattner, Google's Hans Wennborg has stepped down from his position and handed it over to Red Hat's Tom Stellard.

Wennborg announced this week that after six years and twelve major LLVM releases, he is stepping down as LLVM release manager to devote the time to other activities.

Taking over in his role as the LLVM release manager is Tom Stellard, a name that should be well familiar to longtime Phoronix readers. Stellard is the one who got involved with LLVM as part of the AMD open-source graphics driver work while a student for GSoC. He contributed to the AMD driver stack back to the days of the R300g driver. He went on to become employed by AMD and then in 2017 joined Red Hat where he continued to be employed. For several years he has also been organizing LLVM's stable point releases effort.

Given his work on LLVM point releases, it's a logical choice that Tom Stellard is now promoted to handle the major LLVM releases as well.
Add A Comment
Related News
LLVM Clang 12 Adds Support For Vectorization Using Glibc's Vector Math Library
LLVM Clang 12 Merges Support For x86_64 Microarchitecture Levels
Facebook Is Looking To Upstream Their BOLT Binary Performance Optimizer Into LLVM
LLVM 11.0 Finally Available With Flang Fortran Compiler, Continued C++20 Work
Developers Try Again To Upstream Motorola 68000 Series Support In LLVM
SiFive Begins Adding RISC-V "Bullet" Microarchitecture Code To LLVM
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Developers Discussing Possible Kernel Driver For Intel CPU Undervolting
FreeBSD Can Now Be Built From Linux/macOS Hosts, Transition To Git Continues
NVIDIA Doesn't Expect To Have Linux 5.9 Driver Support For Another Month
Linux 5.10 ARM64 Has A "8~20x" Performance Optimization Forgotten About For Two Years
AMD Delivers Many Fixes For Polaris GPUs On Linux - Finally Enables ZeroRPM Fan Mode
System76 Launches The Thelio Mega With Threadripper + Four GPUs
Linux 5.9.1 + 6 Other Stable Kernels Out For Addressing "Bleeding Tooth" Vulnerability
AMD Linux Driver Preparing For A Navi "Blockchain" Graphics Card