Intel Titan Ridge Thunderbolt 3 Controller Support Getting Squared Away For Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 2 March 2018 at 07:57 AM EST. 3 Comments
Back in January was the announcement of Intel's "Titan Ridge" Thunderbolt 3 controllers that offer DisplayPort 1.4 support and optional USB-C computer port compatibility while retaining backwards compatibility.

It will still probably be some time before you find a Titan Ridge Thunderbolt controller in your device, but Linux support for these Alpine Ridge successors is getting wrapped up. Mika Westerberg posted the latest set of 18 patches today for adding Intel Titan Ridge support to the Linux kernel's Thunderbolt driver. With this Titan Ridge support comes a new USB-only security level, a new attribute for indicating whether devices were connected automatically during boot, and a pre-boot ACL for indicating devices that the firmware automatically connects during boot.

These latest Thunderbolt 3 Titan Ridge patches can be found on the kernel mailing list. It will be great if this code is prepped for going into the Linux 4.17 kernel, but it remains to be seen if it will be ready in time.

Those wishing to learn more about the Titan Ridge JHL7540 / JHL7440 / JHL7340 controllers can do so at ThunderboltTechnology.net.
