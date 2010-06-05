It's Finally Time: The Time Namespace Support Has Been Added To The Linux 5.6 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 29 January 2020 at 01:45 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The Time Namespace, which was originally proposed back in 2018 for allowing per-namespace offsets to the system clocks, has finally entered the mainline kernel in early 2020 with the in-development Linux 5.6 kernel.

The Time Namespace ability to provide per-namespace offsets to the system monotonic and boot-time clocks is driven by container use-cases as explained in that article.


This ability to have clock offsets on a per-container/namespace basis will help in the restoration of containers on the same or across systems and surely other possible use-cases to come about as well.

This support already landed in 5.6 Git as part of the timers/core changes.
1 Comment
Related News
Clang 10 + Linux 5.6 Will Be Able To Build A Working s390 Kernel
Red Hat vs. SUSE vs. Canonical Contributions To The Mainline Linux Kernel Over The 2010s
EFI Code Gets More Cleaning With Linux 5.6
Linux 5.5 Required More Deblobbing Than Usual For GNU Linux-libre 5.5
Linux 5.6 "HWMON" Changes Sent In With Big AMD Improvements
Linux 5.5 Released With Many Hardware Support Improvements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD vs. Intel Contributions To The Linux Kernel Over The Past Decade
Keith Packard Talks About The Early Politics Of X Window System + Code Licensing
Wine 5.0 Released With Big Improvements For Gaming, Countless Application Fixes
LibreOffice 7.0 Is The Version Now In Development With Its Skia + Vulkan Support
NVIDIA Contributes Much Less To The Linux Kernel Than Intel Or AMD
Linux 5.5 Ready To Shine With Navi Overclocking, Raspberry Pi 4 Support, Wake-On-Voice
New Linux System Call Proposed To Let User-Space Pin Themselves To Specific CPU Cores
Two Decades Late: Mainline Linux Kernel Getting Keyboard / Mouse Driver For SGI Octane