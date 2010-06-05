The Time Namespace, which was originally proposed back in 2018 for allowing per-namespace offsets to the system clocks, has finally entered the mainline kernel in early 2020 with the in-development Linux 5.6 kernel.
The Time Namespace ability to provide per-namespace offsets to the system monotonic and boot-time clocks is driven by container use-cases as explained in that article.
This ability to have clock offsets on a per-container/namespace basis will help in the restoration of containers on the same or across systems and surely other possible use-cases to come about as well.
This support already landed in 5.6 Git as part of the timers/core changes.
1 Comment