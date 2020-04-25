Intel Tiger Lake Thunderbolt/USB4 Support Is Coming With Linux 5.8
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 25 April 2020 at 02:50 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Adding to the growing list of changes building up for Linux 5.8 this summer is now having Tiger Lake Thunderbolt/USB4 support.

Queued now as part of the Thunderbolt-Next changes for Linux 5.8 is the Tiger Lake support. The commit notes that Tiger Lake's Thunderbolt/USB4 controller is "quite close" to that of current Ice Lake hardware.

Just 28 lines of code in this patch is needed for getting the USB4/Thunderbolt support for Tiger Lake in order, thanks to largely re-using the existing Ice Lake code paths.

So that should be squared away for Linux 5.8 though given the small code churn a pity that it wasn't tidied up already... Linux largely has its Tiger Lake support appearing to be in good shape while this Thunderbolt/USB4 support was one of the exceptions.

During this week's earnings call for Intel, it was reported that Tiger Lake is planned for "mid-year", so given Linux 5.8's cycle isn't officially kicking off until June and then should debut as stable in August, it's possible we will see Tiger Lake laptops shipping before this support is in a stable kernel.
