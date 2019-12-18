We've been covering Intel's Tiger Lake hardware enablement for Linux since the early patches were posted this summer and that quickly followed with Jasper Lake open-source patches for that future line of Tremont-based Atom SoCs. The Jasper and Tiger Lake enablement is continuing with the Linux 5.6 cycle getting underway around the start of February.
Already for Linux 5.6 we have noted more Intel Tiger Lake and Jasper Lake graphics driver pieces coming together, mostly on the Tiger Lake side. But other areas of the Linux kernel continue to be wired up. The newest material I am seeing queued ahead of the Linux 5.6 merge window are the power management pieces.
Among the items coming on the PM side for Jasper/Tiger Lake with Linux 5.6 are adding Jasper Lake support to the existing PowerCap / RAPL driver for power-capping and run-time average power-limiting. The work does reaffirm that Jasper Lake is Tremont based, part of the Atom family, and for mobile platforms.
Also, Tiger Lake support is introduced within the int230x_thermal, intel-hid, and ACPI fan/DPTF drivers. The patches also add a "Tiger Lake Mobile" to the PowerCAP / RAPL driver code.
Unfortunately, no juicy details revealed about Intel's next-gen wares with these particular patches. But we'll continue monitoring the flow of new Linux kernel work in the lead up to the Linux 5.6 merge window opening up following the 5.5 stable release around the end of January.
Add A Comment