Intel Offers Up Royalty-Free Thunderbolt 3 To USB Promoter Group
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 4 March 2019 at 09:16 AM EST. 10 Comments
INTEL --
Intel has announced they are contributing the Thunderbolt 3 specification to the USB Promoter Group and making it royalty-free for other hardware vendors to implement support for it. Plus it was also announced the USB4 specifcation is based on the Thunderbolt protocol.

Intel kicked off an interesting week by announcing that the Thunderbolt protocol specification has been passed on to the USB Promoter Group for helping other chip makers implement support for this high-speed interface. The USB Promoter Group meanwhile says the upcoming USB 4.0 specification will be based on this Thunderbolt protocol.

More details on today's announcements via the Intel Newsroom.
10 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
The Intel-Developed Vulkan Overlay Layer Picks Up New Features, Dump FPS To File
Intel Iris Gallium3D Driver Merged To Mainline Mesa 19.1
Intel's Shiny Vulkan Overlay Layer Lands In Mesa 19.1 - Provides A HUD With Driver Stats
Intel Ready To Add Their Experimental "Iris" Gallium3D Driver To Mesa
Intel Wires VK_EXT_depth_clip_enable Into Their Vulkan Driver, Helping DXVK
Intel Preparing The Linux Kernel For Cascade Lake AP Multi-Die Support
Popular News This Week
ReactOS 0.4.11 "Open-Source Windows" Available With Big Kernel Improvements
ASUS ZenScreen MB16AC USB-C Display Is Working Much Better With Modern Linux Distros
Coroutines & Modules Added For C++20
GNOME 3.32 Lands Long-Awaited Fractional Scaling Support
Work-In-Progress "DXVK-Native" Allows For Better Wine/System Integration
D9VK Forming As Direct3D 9 Over Vulkan Based On DXVK