Intel Offers Up Royalty-Free Thunderbolt 3 To USB Promoter Group

Intel kicked off an interesting week by announcing that the Thunderbolt protocol specification has been passed on to the USB Promoter Group for helping other chip makers implement support for this high-speed interface. The USB Promoter Group meanwhile says the upcoming USB 4.0 specification will be based on this Thunderbolt protocol.
More details on today's announcements via the Intel Newsroom.
