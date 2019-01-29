Linux Kernel Seeing Thunderbolt Improvements That Will Help Older Apple Hardware
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 29 January 2019 at 08:00 PM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
A set of 28 patches posted today by Intel Linux developer Mika Westerberg would improve the kernel's Thunderbolt software connection manager and particularly help older Apple hardware.

The Thunderbolt software connection manager is used by systems with Light Ridge, Cactus Ridge, and Falcon Ridge Thunderbolt controllers for creating PCI Express tunnels when a device is connected. At present this software connection manager for these older Thunderbolt controllers on various Apple devices only supports creating a single PCI Express tunnel, but with these new patches there is full PCIe daisy chain support up to six devices. Additionally, tunneling is introduced for DisplayPort and P2P networking capabilities.

For newer Alpine Ridge and now Titan Ridge hardware, the manager is also needed for starting the firmware to handle the tunnel creation.

These Thunderbolt improvements can be found currently on the kernel mailing list while we wait to see if the work is in good enough shape for landing with the upcoming Linux 5.1 cycle.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
New System76 Darter Pro Coming Soon With Intel 8th Gen CPUs, 1080p Display
The Current Hardware Specifications For Purism's Librem 5 Phone
Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3+ Launches At $25+
The Linux Kernel Likely To See A Hardware Accelerator Subsystem
Dell XPS 13 9380 Developer Edition Now Available, Shipping With Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Open-Source Linux Driver Published For Habana Labs' "Goya" AI Processor
Popular News This Week
Allwinner Continues Work On Linux Patches To Dump Kernel Errors To Block Devices
The Linux Kernel Likely To See A Hardware Accelerator Subsystem
AMD Posts 138 Linux Driver Patches, Bringing Up New SMU Block For Future GPUs
Open-Source Linux Driver Published For Habana Labs' "Goya" AI Processor
Wine 4.0 Officially Released With Vulkan Support, Initial Direct3D 12 & Better HiDPI
GNOME Is Making Great Progress On Overhauling Their App Icons