Thunderbird Mail Client Now Being Pushed Along By "MZLA Technologies Corporation"
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 28 January 2020 at 09:04 PM EST. 1 Comment
Mozilla's Thunderbird mail client has been rather neglected the past several years with all the focus on the Firefox web browser, but as the next step forward for this mail/RSS client is now placing it under the newly-formed MZLA Technologies Corporation.

MZLA Technologies Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mozilla Foundation. By placing it under this new corporation, the hope is it will open new doors for Thunderbird and in turn more funding.

The post today at Thunderbird.net explains:
Moving to MZLA Technologies Corporation will not only allow the Thunderbird project more flexibility and agility, but will also allow us to explore offering our users products and services that were not possible under the Mozilla Foundation. The move will allow the project to collect revenue through partnerships and non-charitable donations, which in turn can be used to cover the costs of new products and services.

Thunderbird’s focus isn’t going to change. We remain committed to creating amazing, open source technology focused on open standards, user privacy, and productive communication. The Thunderbird Council continues to steward the project, and the team guiding Thunderbird’s development remains the same.

Ultimately, this move to MZLA Technologies Corporation allows the Thunderbird project to hire more easily, act more swiftly, and pursue ideas that were previously not possible.


As a diehard Thunderbird user since basically its inception, I certainly hope for the best and a renewed emphasis on this wonderful mail/RSS client moving ahead.
1 Comment
