Thunderbird In 2019 To Focus On Performance & UI/UX Improvements

As a longtime Thunderbird user going back to its original release, the details Mozilla revealed today about their development focus on their mail client for 2019 have me excited and adding to what I am looking forward to in 2019.
For the year ahead, the Mozilla developers working on the Thunderbird project will be focusing on performance improvements (in particular, "addressing UI slowness") and general performance enhancements, UI/UX improvements, improved notification support, encryption and other settings improvements, and much more.
Mozilla did hire some more developers for Thunderbird, now reportedly up to 14 full-time developers. More details on the Thunderbird plans for 2019 can be found via this Mozilla blog post out today. Hopefully these improvements are timely and successful given the rather stagnate Thunderbird releases in recent years.
