Thunderbird 91 Released With Big Improvements For This Open-Source Mail Client

Thunderbird 91 is now available as the first major update in a year for this Mozilla mail client that is succeeding the Thunderbird 78 series.
Thunderbird 91 is finally set to offer import/export support for Thunderbird profiles, various user-interface improvements, improved GMail account integration, improved calendar settings, and tons of bug fixes and smaller improvements. The user-interface work includes enhancing the message reading UI, the message compose window has also been revamped, calendar UI improvements, and more.
For helping the performance, Thunderbird also now operates in the Gecko e10s multi-process mode by default. On macOS is also now native support for Apple Silicon / M1 CPUs, the PDF.js PDF viewer is now included as part of Thunderbird, CardDAV address book support, and much more.
See the release notes for the full list of prominent changes to find with this upgraded open-source mail client. Thunderbird 91.0 can be downloaded from Mozilla.org.
