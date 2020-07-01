Thunderbird 78 Rolls Out With UI Updates, New Features

There is finally a new release of the Thunderbird mail/RSS client available as the annual update to this longtime Mozilla mail client. Thunderbird 78 is the new version out and serves as an Extended-Support Release with many improvements in tow.
The Thunderbird 78 mail client redesigns the message compose window, the dark mode is much improved and is now in good shape, the calendar and tasks components are now properly integrated in Thunderbird itself, the account setup area has seen improvements, end-to-end encrypted email support is now easy to setup, and a wide range of other improvements.
More details on the big Thunderbird 78 ESR release via the Thunderbird blog. Download the new Thunderbird release at Thunderbird.net.
