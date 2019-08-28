It's been over one year since the introduction of the Mozilla Thunderbird 60.0 series while today Thunderbird 68.0 was made as the next official update.
Thunderbird 68.0 adds the ability to mark all folders of an account as read, improved filter logging, OAuth2 authentication support for Yandex, TCP keepalive can be configured for the IMAP support, full unicode support for MAPI interfaces, various developer changes, and a wide range of other changes across the board.
More details on Thunderbird 68.0 can be found via Thunderbird.net.
10 Comments