Thunderbird 68.0 Released As A Big Update For The Mozilla Mail Client
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 28 August 2019 at 11:48 AM EDT. 10 Comments
MOZILLA --
It's been over one year since the introduction of the Mozilla Thunderbird 60.0 series while today Thunderbird 68.0 was made as the next official update.

Thunderbird 68.0 adds the ability to mark all folders of an account as read, improved filter logging, OAuth2 authentication support for Yandex, TCP keepalive can be configured for the IMAP support, full unicode support for MAPI interfaces, various developer changes, and a wide range of other changes across the board.

More details on Thunderbird 68.0 can be found via Thunderbird.net.
10 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mozilla News
Firefox 68 Released With JavaScript BigInt Support, Good WebRender Linux Performance
Mozilla's Servo Beginning To Work On Linux Video Acceleration
Firefox 68 Integrates BigInt Support
Firefox 67.0 Released With Better Performance, Switches To Dav1d AV1 Decoder
Mozilla, Cloudflare & Others Propose BinaryAST For Faster JavaScript Load Times
Firefox 66.0.4 Released To Address The Broken Add-Ons Issue Due To Expired Certificate
Popular News This Week
Valve's Proton Offers Branch With VKD3D For Direct3D 12 Over Vulkan
FreeBSD's Executive Director Calls For Linux + BSD Devs To Work Together
Mesa Radeon Vulkan Driver Sees ~30% Performance Boost For APUs
Fedora Switching To The BFQ I/O Scheduler For Better Responsiveness & Throughput
The Qt Company Is Now Working On Qt For Microcontrollers
Enlightenment 0.23 Released With Massive Wayland Improvements