Thunderbird 60.0 Released With WebExtension Themes, Attachment Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 6 August 2018 at 05:32 AM EDT. 5 Comments
MOZILLA
For those of you that have been waiting for a big update to the Thunderbird mail/RSS client, Thunderbird 60.0 is now available with plenty of changes.

Thunderbird 60.0 is shipping today with enhancements for adding attachments while composing emails, new light/dark themes, support for WebExtension themes, support for setting update intervals on individual RSS/atom feeds, OAuth2 authentication support for Yahoo and AOL, FIDO U2F support, converting mbox to/from maildir format, calendar improvements, native notifications on Linux are now re-enabled, and a variety of other enhancements and fixes.

More details on the changes to Thunderbird 60.0 can be found via the release notes.
