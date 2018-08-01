For those of you that have been waiting for a big update to the Thunderbird mail/RSS client, Thunderbird 60.0 is now available with plenty of changes.
Thunderbird 60.0 is shipping today with enhancements for adding attachments while composing emails, new light/dark themes, support for WebExtension themes, support for setting update intervals on individual RSS/atom feeds, OAuth2 authentication support for Yahoo and AOL, FIDO U2F support, converting mbox to/from maildir format, calendar improvements, native notifications on Linux are now re-enabled, and a variety of other enhancements and fixes.
More details on the changes to Thunderbird 60.0 can be found via the release notes.
