Marvell ThunderX3 Machine Model Pending For The GCC Compiler
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 24 April 2020 at 02:33 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNU --
Last month Marvell announced the ThunderX3 server processors with up to 96 ARM cores per SoC and with 4-way SMT means up to 384 threads per socket. This 7nm Arm server processor also supports eight DDR4-3200 memory channels, 64 lanes of PCIe 4.0, and other advancements to provide more competitiveness in the Arm server space. Marvell is now working on getting the ThunderX3 software support ironed out, including for the GCC compiler.

Besides kernel bits out of Marvell, the GNU Compiler Collection support has been getting squared away for targeting the ThunderX3 cores. Out this week are the newest patches providing the machine model for the scheduler with the "thunderxt311" model.

The ThunderX3 scheduling and tuning patch imply ARMv8.4 plus the crypto and SHA3 extensions. For now at least the ThunderX3 code is reusing the existing ThunderX2 cost table.

LLVM Clang compiler support for the Marvell ThunderX3T110 is currently pending review.
Add A Comment
Related News
GNU Shepherd 0.8 Released As An Alternative To Systemd
GCC's libstdc++ Continues Landing C++20 Changes Around The Spaceship Operator
GNU Guix 1.1 Released With PulseAudio & Other Services, 3k+ New Packages
GNUstep Sees New 2020 Releases For This Apple Cocoa/OpenStep Re-Implementation
GNU MediaGoblin Announces They Are Still Alive
GCC 10 Release Candidate Likely Hitting In The Next Few Weeks
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written Redox OS Booting The 128-Thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
Showing Your Support During COVID-19
OpenJDK 15 To Have Better Out-Of-The-Box Performance
Fedora 32 Delayed From Releasing Next Week Due To Bugs
Debian Dropping A Number Of Old Linux Drivers Is Angering Vintage Hardware Users
GNOME's Mutter Lands Fullscreen Unredirect Support For Wayland
Seven Changes We've Been Waiting On That You Will Not Find In Linux 5.7
An Intel Engineer Has Another Optimization For Possible Performance Degradation On Linux