ThunderX2 Getting Big MEMMOVE Performance Boost With Glibc 2.30
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 5 May 2019 at 08:04 AM EDT. Add A Comment
ARM --
For those running Arm servers powered by the Cavium ThunderX2, a big performance optimization is on the way for Glibc 2.30.

The memmove function for moving a block of memory will be much faster on ThunderX2 hardware with this next Glibc release.

The memmove code has been optimized for the ThunderX2 so that it's now about 20~30% faster for larger cases or 1~5% faster when moving smaller blocks of memory. This optimization comes by using SIMD load/stores rather than GPRs for large overlapping forward moves. There's also been fixes as part of this code and other improvements.

More details via this commit that was merged on Friday to Glibc Git for the upcoming Glibc 2.30 release. Glibc 2.30 is expected to be released around the start of August.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Arm News
ARM Transactional Memory Extension Support Starts Being Plumbed For Linux
Panfrost DRM Driver Being Added To Linux 5.2 For Midgard / Bifrost Graphics
Red Hat / Fedora To Work On Bringing Up Arm Laptops Under Linux
Arm's Komeda DRM Driver Picking Up Support For The Mali D71
DragonFlyBSD Looking To Pursue 64-Bit ARM Port With Code Bounty
With Rising Arm Core Counts, Linux 5.1+ ARM64 Images Default To 256 Cores Support
Popular News This Week
Canonical Releases "WLCS" Wayland Conformance Suite 1.0
Dell's New WD19 Thunderbolt/USB-C Docks Should Be Playing Nicely On Linux
Facebook Is JIT'ing C++ Code To Treat It Like A Crazy Fast Scripting Language
Linux 5.2 Will Be A Huge Release: EXT4 Case Insensitive, NVIDIA AltMode, Fieldbus + More
EXT4 Case-Insensitive Directories/File-Name Lookups Coming With Linux 5.2
Blender Developers Find Old Linux Drivers Are Better Maintained Than Windows