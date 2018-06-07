A Total War Saga: THRONES OF BRITANNIA Is Now Out For Linux, Powered By Vulkan
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 7 June 2018 at 06:14 AM EDT.
Feral Interactive has released their latest Linux game port, A Total War Saga: THRONES OF BRITANNIA, is now live via their store and on Steam.

Earlier this week they announced the long anticipated release of this game in the Total War franchise. It's out now and it's their latest Linux game port to be exclusively powered by Vulkan.

The minimum supported GPU is a Radeon R9 285 or GeForce GTX 680 while they recommend at least a Radeon RX 480 or GeForce GTX 970. The NVIDIA 390+ and Mesa 18.0+ for RADV are the supported Linux Vulkan driver configurations.


More details at Feral Interactive or on Steam.

THRONES OF BRITANNIA does have a benchmark mode and later today I'll have out my large NVIDIA/AMD graphics card comparison for this game.
