Thrones of Britannia Being Released For Linux Next Month
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 22 May 2018 at 06:07 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX GAMING --
Back in February the folks at Feral Interactive announced Thrones of Britannia would be coming to Linux, the latest in the Total War game franchise. They have confirmed today the Linux port will be out in June.

Feral is releasing A Total War Saga: THRONES OF BRITANNIA for macOS this week (Thursday, 24 May) while this morning they confirmed via Twitter that the Linux port is on track for releasing in June.

The company has not yet confirmed the Linux system requirements but are said to be announcing it shortly. The game under Windows needs just a GTX 460 / HD 4000 / HD 5770 or recommends a GeForce GTX 770 or Radeon R9 290X. Presumably this will be another Vulkan-powered port by Feral, but we will have to wait and see to know for sure.


More details as they come and if there is a benchmark mode, we'll have performance tests on launch day.
