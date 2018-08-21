It's been a while since last having any big security bulletins for the X.Org Server even though some of the code-base dates back decades and security researchers have said the security is even worse than it looks and numerous advisories have come up in recent years. But it's not because X11 is bug-free as today three more security bulletins were made public affecting libX11.
Today's security advisory pertains to three different functions in libX11 that are affected by different issues. The security issues come down to off-by-one writes, a potential out of boundary write, and a crash on invalid reply.
At least today's disclosure isn't as large as some past disclosures or widespread or as serious as past X.Org/X11 disclosures.
Patches are available for mitigating these issues while a libX11 1.6.6 release will be made shortly to include these fixes.
More details on xorg-announce.
