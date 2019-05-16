AMD Ryzen Threadripper Compiler Tuning/Optimization Benchmarks With GCC 9, PGO
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 16 May 2019 at 12:01 AM EDT.
AMD --
For those interested in compiler optimization/tuning with AMD Ryzen Threadripper hardware, here are some follow-up benchmarks to Tuesday's GCC 9 vs. Clang 8 C/C++ Compiler Performance On AMD Threadripper, Intel Core i9.

The tests today are of GCC 9 at different tuning/optimization levels for reference purposes. Additionally there is a run when using Profile Guided Optimizations (PGO) for looking at the performance impact on GCC 9.

To cut to the chase here are the levels tested and jumping straight to the geometric mean of all the test results:

For all the individual metrics across dozens of benchmarks, jump to this OpenBenchmarking.org result file.

As for the PGO impact, it's quite light. That's using the Phoronix Test Suite's PGO testing module. All those details for those interested in compiler tuning via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file.
