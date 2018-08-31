A Look At DragonFlyBSD's Kernel Tuning Performance On The AMD Threadripper 2990WX

Last week I posted some initial tests and benchmarks of DragonFlyBSD/FreeBSD on the AMD Threadripper 2990WX. While that went well and the BSDs scale with this 32-core / 64-thread processor better than Windows, lead DragonFly developer Matthew Dillon had picked up a 2990WX system and has been tuning the kernel ever since. Here are some benchmarks looking at some of his recent optimizations.
Hours after that BSD Threadripper testing ended last week, Matthew Dillon landed some more performance tuning/optimizations to benefit the Threadripper 2990WX design. Here are some benchmarks of that original 2990WX support on DragonFlyBSD 5.3-DEVELOPMENT compared to the later daily snapshot.
(The core reported difference on the system table can be safely ignored... Just how it ends up being exposed differently now and needing to update the BSD logic for reporting that.)
Tests were done on the same 2990WX system running at stock speeds and just seeing what a few days of coding made in the DragonFlyBSD space for this AMD HEDT platform...
Some benchmarks began showing minor improvements...
While cases like x265 video encoding regressed.
And regressions in some other tests too.
The results ended up being fairly mixed. But, anyhow, all of this work is currently on the DragonFlyBSD 5.3 development version... It will be interesting to see how the Threadripper 2 state is looking when DragonFlyBSD 5.4 nears its stable release hopefully in the not too distant future. Stay tuned as I would expect more optimizations to come especially with Matthew Dillon being quite elated with the 2990WX performance.
