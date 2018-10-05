AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX & 2920X Will Ship At The End Of October
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 5 October 2018 at 03:30 PM EDT. 2 Comments
We knew AMD was planning to release the rest of the Threadripper 2 line-up in October and now we finally know the precise date.

AMD has announced the Threadripper 2920X and 2970WX processors will begin shipping on 29 October to complement the Threadripper 2950X and Threadripper 2990WX.

The Threadripper 2920X is a 12-core / 24-thread part with 3.5GHz base frequency and 3.5GHz turbo while having a 32MB L3 cache like the 2950X. Also like the 2950X, there are 64 PCI Express 3.0 lanes and a 180 Watt TDP. This 12-core / 24-thread processor will begin shipping on 29 October at $649 USD.

The Threadripper 2970WX is a step below the 32-core / 64-thread 2990WX and is a 24-core / 48-thread part while matching the 3.0 / 4.2GHz clock frequencies of the flagship product. The 250 Watt TDP, 64MB L3 cache, and 64 PCIe lanes also match that of the other parts. The AMD 2970WX will be available at $1299 USD.

While the software is limited to Windows, AMD also announced today a Dynamic Local Mode to help force high priority workloads to CPU cores with local memory access. There are already other ways of achieving this on Linux.

We should be receiving review samples of the Threadripper 2920X and 2970WX soon for Linux benchmarking.
