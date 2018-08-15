The Linux Benchmarking Continues On The Threadripper 2950X & 2990WX
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 15 August 2018 at 05:38 AM EDT. 3 Comments
While I haven't posted any new Threadripper 2950X/2990WX benchmarks since the embargo expired on Monday with the Threadripper 2 Linux review and some Windows 10 vs. Linux benchmarks, tests have continued under Linux -- as well as FreeBSD.

I should have my initial BSD vs. Linux findings on Threadripper 2 out later today. There were about 24 hours worth of FreeBSD-based 2990WX tests going well albeit DragonFlyBSD currently bites the gun with my Threadripper 2 test platforms. More on that in the upcoming article as the rest of those tests finish. It's also been a madhouse with simultaneously benchmarking the new Level 1 Terminal Fault (L1TF) vulnerability and the performance impact of those Linux mitigations on Intel hardware will start to be published in the next few hours.


Anyhow, for those that have been requesting particular benchmarks, I have been satisfying many reader requests directly on the Phoronix Test Suite's OpenBenchmarking.org.

If searching for the Threadripper 2950X or Threadripper 2990WX are various result files with different benchmarks ranging from more code compilation tests to CPU crypto currency mining performance to other reader requests. Check it out while waiting for the next featured articles on Phoronix. Phoronix Premium readers especially, continue sending in your Threadripper 2 benchmark requests.
