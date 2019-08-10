A Third-Party Installer Allows Clear Linux To Run On Microsoft Windows WSL
For more than one year we've been hearing of Clear Linux working on Windows WSL support to allow for this performance-optimized Linux distribution to run within Microsoft's Windows Subsystem for Linux. There isn't an official release yet, but at least now is a third-party installer/script for making it possible to setup such a configuration.

The last we've heard on the Intel side was needing to get clearance through their corporate/legal procedures for getting Clear Linux available via the Microsoft Store for WSL deployment. But in the meantime, an independent user leveraged the separate "WSLDL" project as a generic WSL installer in order to get Clear Linux running under this Linux binary compatibility layer for recent Windows 10 versions.

On WSL-enabled Windows systems, by downloading an installer it's possible to easily run Clear Linux. Details via the ClearWSL project and this Clear Linux bug ticket.

It will be interesting to benchmark Clear Linux on WSL for looking at its performance potential under Windows 10 with this optimized user-space.
