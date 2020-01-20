Think Silicon's GLOVE OpenGL-Over-Vulkan Library Now Works On Wayland, Windows + macOS
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 20 January 2020 at 10:34 AM EST. 6 Comments
One of several projects implementing the OpenGL graphics API over Vulkan has been Think Silicon's GLOVE library. GLOVE currently is focuses on OpenGL ES 2.0 + EGL 1.4 support and is a standalone project unlike Mesa's Zink Gallium3D driver working on OpenGL / GLES over Vulkan too. GLOVE 0.4 is out today as a big feature update.

GLOVE 0.4 is the project's first new release in more than one year and comes with greatly expanded hardware and software support.

On the software side, GLOVE now supports both Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS for running OpenGL over Vulkan. Of course, on the Apple front with no native Vulkan support it means using MoltenVK so in turn it's OpenGL to Vulkan to MoltenVK's abstraction over the Apple Metal graphics drivers. The Windows and macOS support for GLOVE is good for ensuring broad support and coverage of this GLES-focused abstraction layer.


For Linux users, GLOVE 0.4 comes with official Wayland support to complement the existing X11 support. GLOVE 0.4 also now supports running on AMD Radeon graphics under Linux.

GLOVE 0.4 is available for download from GitHub.
