The Qt Company Launches Qt Marketplace For Free + Paid Qt Extensions / Add-Ons
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 2 December 2019 at 08:17 AM EST. 2 Comments
QT --
While there is the KDE Frameworks that offers a wonderful set of complementary extensions/add-ons to the Qt5 tool-kit, for those looking for more Qt5 extensions, The Qt Company has launched "The Qt Marketplace" as a source for both free and paid extensions.

Qt Marketplace offers extensions to add additional functionality around the tool-kit, new Qt Creator Plugins, tools, modules, and more. There are 100+ extensions at launch including Felgo that offers additional Qt APIs, Incredibuild as a network-based build system for Qt Creator, Froglogic to help with testing Qt programs, KDAB's KUESA workflow software, and various KDE add-ons.

Developers can either off their extensions for free or at a given price, in which case The Qt Company will take a 25% cut over the first year or 30% cut in subsequent years. The Qt Marketplace allows purchases to either be made a single-time or recurring subscriptions.

More details on The Qt Marketplace via the Qt blog. The marketplace itself is at marketplace.qt.io.
2 Comments
Related News
Qt 3D Studio 2.5 Released With Stereoscopic Rendering, Autodesk Maya Export
The Qt 3D Story With Vulkan Should Be Quite Compelling For Qt 6.0
Qt 5.14 Beta 2 Released As Another Chance To Test The Big Toolkit Update
Qt 3D Will Still Be Improved On Alongside Qt Quick 3D
Qt 5.14 Rolls To Beta Stage With Graphics API Independent Scenegraph Renderer
Qt 3D Studio 2.5 Beta Brings Stereoscopic Support, Better Content Controls
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.4 Kernel Released With exFAT Support, Faster Radeon Graphics, New Hardware
It's That Time Of The Year For The Annual Phoronix Premium Sale To Show Your Support
Threadripper 3970X Performing Better On Windows Relative To Linux - Thanks To Microsoft Or Zen 2?
EXT4 For Linux 5.5 Sees New Improvements For This Mature File-System
Canonical Formulates The 32-Bit Support Strategy For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
CentOS Working To Increase Transparency, Revamp Branding
Linux 5.5 Finally Doing Away With The SYSCTL System Call
The Big Graphics Driver Update Lands In Linux 5.5 With Exciting Changes For Intel + AMD