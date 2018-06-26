The Perl Conference 2018 Session Videos Are Now Online
Taking place last week in Salt Lake City was The Perl Conference 2018, the annual conference devoted to this popular programming language. There were around 300 Perl developers in attendance and a host of presentations by key Perl developers like Larry Wall.

If this is your first time hearing about The Perl Conference, you can learn more about the event via their conference site.

A Phoronix reader pointed out to us that the session videos for this Perl event are now online. You can find all of the session videos via YouTube and some of the most interesting ones are embedded below.



