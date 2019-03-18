The-Forge Rendering Framework Refactors Input, Adds Other New Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 18 March 2019
The-Forge, a cross-platform rendering framework that is open-source and has supported Linux and Vulkan since 2016 and worked on a variety of interesting rendering features like more advanced "Tress-FX" support, rolled out two new releases this month.

After The-Forge 1.23 rolled out in February with a new cross-platform ray-tracing interface (including Linux/Vulkan support), they continued their rendering quest by releasing versions 1.24 and 1.25 so far this month.

The-Forge 1.24 debuted at the start of March with asynchronous resource loading, integrated micro profiling support, Vulkan fixes, and continued the work-in-progress Vulkan RTX support for ray-tracing.

Now with The-Forge's 1.25 release on Friday, there is a new descriptor memory management system, refactored input system, and other improvements.

Those interested in advanced cross-platform visuals using an open-source rendering framework, more details on these latest releases to The-Forge can be found via the project's GitHub.
