"The Forge" Rendering Framework Adds Linux/Vulkan Support
6 April 2018
The Forge, a cross-platform rendering framework developed by Confetti, a graphics research think-tank and consulting company, has rolled out Linux and Vulkan support.

The Forge rendering framework supports Windows 10 with DirectX 12 and Vulkan, as well as the new DirectX Ray-Tracing API. There is also Metal 2 support on iOS/macOS, preliminary Android Vulkan support, PS4 and Xbox One console support, and now PC Linux support in the form of Vulkan graphics officially supported on Ubuntu.

The Forge 1.06 release this week introduced the Linux support while on the Windows side adds in the DirectX Ray-Tracing support. The Forge is licensed under the Apache 2.0 license.

We were only alerted about The Forge rendering framework tonight so we don't know too much yet about it and its different use-cases, but great to see another Linux and Vulkan support deployment. The sample screenshots at least shared are quite nice for being an open-source project. Those wishing to learn more about it can check out the GitHub project site.
