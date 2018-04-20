The Forge Now Offers Full-Featured Vulkan Support On Linux

Earlier this month we covered "The Forge" picking up initial Linux support and now they have rounded out their full-featured Linux support with Vulkan rendering.
The Forge is a rendering framework developed by graphics research/consulting firm Confetti. As of yesterday their Linux Vulkan support is good and they also have linked multi-GPU support working for both Direct3D 12 and Vulkan. Their CEO Wolfang Engel wrote in confirming this positive news.
Those wanting to learn more about this cross-platform rendering framework can do so at this GitHub page. The overview of the project is still light, but here's to hoping it will pan out into something interesting.
Add A Comment