The Forge Now Offers Full-Featured Vulkan Support On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 20 April 2018 at 05:05 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
Earlier this month we covered "The Forge" picking up initial Linux support and now they have rounded out their full-featured Linux support with Vulkan rendering.

The Forge is a rendering framework developed by graphics research/consulting firm Confetti. As of yesterday their Linux Vulkan support is good and they also have linked multi-GPU support working for both Direct3D 12 and Vulkan. Their CEO Wolfang Engel wrote in confirming this positive news.

Those wanting to learn more about this cross-platform rendering framework can do so at this GitHub page. The overview of the project is still light, but here's to hoping it will pan out into something interesting.
