The Forge Rendering Framework Adds Runtime API Switching, New Shader Translator
23 May 2021
The Forge rendering framework that picked up Vulkan and Linux support a few years back is out this week with a new release.

This cross-platform rendering framework can be used by game engines for helping with much of the graphics heavy lifting. Notable with The Forge 1.48 is support for Variable Rate Shading, MSAA being implemented, run-time graphics API switching, a new Python-based shader language translator for going from their FSL shaders to the native graphics language shaders, OpenGL ES 2.0 support improvements, and a variety of other graphics rendering enhancements.


Those wanting to learn more about The Forge 1.48 rendering framework that supports all major platforms and game consoles can do so via The-Forge on GitHub.
