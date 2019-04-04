The-Forge 1.26 Offers Up Vulkan-Powered Ray-Tracing On Windows & Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 4 April 2019 at 12:02 AM EDT.
The-Forge, a rendering framework that has supported Vulkan on Linux for the past year, is now a lot more interesting as it's newest release now opens up Vulkan ray-tracing support for both Windows and Linux.

The-Forge has been working on ray-tracing support while now using Vulkan with NVIDIA's ray-tracing extension has the ability to make use of this "RTX" tech on both Windows and Linux. The-Forge 1.26 released on Wednesday also adds a new descriptor memory management system, async/sync resource loading system, and other changes.

Those interested in this open-source rendering system with the newly-added ray-tracing support can find out more via GitHub.
