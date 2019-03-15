SUSE Marks Its New Independence Under EQT Ownership
Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 15 March 2019 at 02:53 PM EDT. Add A Comment
SUSE --
It was in July of last year that Swedish private equity firm EQT Partners acquired SUSE from Micro Focus. That deal is now closed and SUSE is marking its independence today while proclaiming to be the largest independent open-source company.

SUSE is now positioning for success under the ownership of EQT while enjoying the reigns as an independent company. SUSE has expanded their executive team while serving as CEO is still Nils Brauckmann, SUSE's chief executive since early 2016.

Those wanting to learn more about the latest changes for this longtime German open-source company can do so via today's announcement entitled SUSE Completes Move to Independence, Reaffirms Commitment to Customers, Partners and Open Source Communities as Industry’s Largest Independent Open Source Company.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related SUSE News
OpenSUSE Leap 15.1 Reaches Beta Milestone
OpenSUSE Looking At Blacklisting Legacy & Less Secure File-Systems
SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP1 Beta Bringing Java 11, LLVM 7, BCache Installer Support
OpenSUSE Begins Preparing For Leap 15.1 (15 Service Pack 1)
SUSE Continues Working On Transactional Updates With Btrfs
OpenSUSE Kubic Shifts Focus Following Self-Reflection
Popular News This Week
A DRM-Based Linux Oops Viewer Is Being Proposed Again - Similar To Blue Screen of Death
A Look At The Many Improvements & New Features In GNOME 3.32
XFS File-System Picks Up New Features With Linux 5.1 Kernel
Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ and Bitmain BM18xx Supported By Linux 5.1
Ubuntu Studio Runs Into Troubles With None Of Their Developers Having Upload Rights
Microsoft Officially Announces DTrace For Windows