SUSE Marks Its New Independence Under EQT Ownership

It was in July of last year that Swedish private equity firm EQT Partners acquired SUSE from Micro Focus. That deal is now closed and SUSE is marking its independence today while proclaiming to be the largest independent open-source company.
SUSE is now positioning for success under the ownership of EQT while enjoying the reigns as an independent company. SUSE has expanded their executive team while serving as CEO is still Nils Brauckmann, SUSE's chief executive since early 2016.
Those wanting to learn more about the latest changes for this longtime German open-source company can do so via today's announcement entitled SUSE Completes Move to Independence, Reaffirms Commitment to Customers, Partners and Open Source Communities as Industry’s Largest Independent Open Source Company.
Add A Comment