Valve Continued Doing A Lot For Linux Gaming & Open-Source Radeon Drivers In 2020

Valve this year continued contributing significantly to not only improving the Linux gaming experience but also the Linux desktop at large with their continued open-source graphics driver enhancements and other infrastructure work.Open-source driver developers working under contract for Valve continued pushing along the open-source Radeon Vulkan "RADV" driver, pushed the "ACO" compiler back-end for RADV into excellent shape that it's now enabled by default and delivers excellent performance, continued work on the Linux VR support as well as their engagements with Collabora and the like, and other infrastructure work such as backing the SUD functionality and other ongoing kernel work.

Steam Play's Proton downstream of Wine also continued evolving nicely this year and saw many new games running on Linux -- including new titles like Cyberpunk 2077. Thanks to Valve's backing, DXVK and VKD3D-Proton also continued maturing excellently for Direct3D atop Vulkan.So while Steam on Linux still struggles for a 1% marketshare , Valve continues investing a lot into the Linux scene and with areas like the Vulkan driver work benefit the Linux desktop at large. It will be interesting to see in 2021 what more Valve will do and whether we will see the reintroduction yet of SteamOS or Steam Machines.Here's a look back at the most popular Valve/Steam-related articles on Phoronix for 2020:Valve's open-source developers responsible for DXVK and VKD3D-Proton are working on a new Vulkan extension to help in their porting/layering effort of Direct3D on top of the Vulkan API.The Wine-downstream Proton that powers Valve's Steam Play is up to version 4.11-12 following a release today by a CodeWeavers developer.The highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 game will run on Linux on launch day by means of Steam Play!Valve has finally fixed an annoying bit about logging into the Steam client from the Linux desktop in recent months.As last minute material for Mesa 20.0 is making Valve's "ACO" AMD compiler back-end for the RADV Vulkan driver in better shape for GFX6/GCN1.0 graphics hardware.Valve has just released Proton 5.0-1 as a big upgrade to their Wine downstream that powers Steam Play for running Windows games on Linux under Steam.CodeWeavers working under contract for Valve on their Wine downstream Proton is out with a new update to their Proton 5.0 series.As shown yesterday the new video BIOS of the Radeon RX 5600 XT paired with the corrected SMC firmware on Linux yields impressive performance improvements that -- similar to Windows -- allows the card to compete better with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2060. For Linux users, activating the Valve-funded ACO compiler back-end for the Radeon "RADV" Vulkan driver helps turn up the competition even more.Valve today released their Half-Life: Alyx virtual reality first-person shooter game and built atop their Source 2 engine.Last year Valve in cooperation with consulting firm Collabora published their work on extending the futex system call for more optimal thread pool synchronization with a means of waiting on any of several futexes. This kernel-level work paired with patched user-space for Wine/Proton allows better matching behavior on Windows. It's been months since hearing anything on Valve's futex effort while today a futex2 system call was published for discussion.Proton 5.0-2 is out with fixes over last week's big Proton 5.0-1 release that brought many features to this Wine 5.0 downstream focused on powering Valve's Steam Play for running Windows games nicely on Linux.After hitting 0.9% in January for the Steam on Linux marketshare that was a high for at least the past year, the Linux gaming percentage dropped slightly for February.On launch-day Valve had Half-Life: Alyx running on Linux via Steam Play while with the VR game's latest update is now a Linux-native build and Vulkan rendering support.Following the Proton 5.0-6 release candidate from earlier this month that brought out-of-the-box support for DOOM Eternal under Linux, Valve today promoted Proton 5.0-6 to being officially available.With Steam and other online gaming platforms seeing record usage in recent weeks as a result of home isolation around the world as a result of the coronavirus, one of the matters of curiosity has been how this will impact the Linux gaming percentage.Proton 5.0-4 is out as Valve's Wine-based layer for running Windows games on Linux via Steam Play.Valve has just reported their January 2020 numbers from the controversial Steam Survey.Valve has published their Steam Survey results for April, which is the first full month where the US and still much of the world has been in lockdown over the coronavirus, and thus interesting to see how it has impacted the gamer metrics.Doom Eternal was released this week by id Software as their first game atop the Vulkan-focused id Tech 7 engine. While it's another id Software game not seeing a native Linux port, with some tweaking the game can run under Steam Play / Proton. And now Mesa's RADV Vulkan driver has landed a fix for AMD GCN 1.0/1.1 era GPUs with a fix allowing those older graphics cards to handle this latest Doom title.Following the Proton 5.0-7 release candidate from a few days ago, this critical part of Valve's Steam Play is now available for weekend gamers.