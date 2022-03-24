Tesla FSD Chip Added To Upstream Linux 5.18 Along With The Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 24 March 2022 at 08:08 AM EDT. 3 Comments
ARM --
The upcoming Linux 5.18 kernel has mainline support available for Tesla's full self-driving SoC along with other interesting Arm hardware.

Earlier this year I wrote about Samsung working to upstream Tesla's FSD chip into the Linux kernel. This work for allowing Tesla's full self-driving chip used in their latest electric vehicles. The Tesla FSD chip is loosely based on Samsung Exynos IP so there is some overlap there and Samsung engineers carried through to get this Tesla FSD support into the upstream Linux kernel.


There is now upstream support in the Linux kernel for the Tesla FSD chip.


Not that most Tesla owners will be trying to load up a new Linux kernel or custom Linux distribution on their FSD system, this upstreaming in turn may lower the Tesla/Samsung maintenance burden moving forward with having less out-of-tree patches to carry for the kernel build in their software environment. The Tesla FSD SoC is made up of three clusters of four Cortex-A72 processor cores and several extra IP blocks. The Linux kernel support code for the Tesla FSD SoC at this stage is just under 4k lines of new code, on top of all the existing Samsung and AArch64 code within the mainline kernel.


Tesla FSD SoC support in the mainline Linux kernel!


The Tesla FSD chip support has been mainlined as of last night into the Linux 5.18 kernel with its merge window ongoing. The DeviceTree updates also include adding the Airoha EN7523 networking SoC, Mediatek MT6582 tablet platform, Microchip Lan966 networking SoC, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625/632 SoCs used by the LG Nexus 5X and Fairphone FP3, Renesas RZ/G2LC and RZ/V2L SoCs, and the Samsung Exynos 850 / 7885 SoCs. The Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is also now supported by the mainline Linux 5.18 kernel. The Rockchip Bananapi-R2-Pro is another Arm SBC added too.


The Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is also now supported by the mainline Linux kernel.


Meanwhile the Arm SoC patches include support for the Cortex-M7 based i.MXRT10xx series, dropping NOMMU ARMv4/ARMv5 platforms, continuing to cleanup the Intel IXP4xx platform code, and other improvements.

Merged on Wednesday night were also the other Tesla FSD support drivers, memory controller updates for Tegra and Mediatek hardware, SCMI firmware interface updates, and improved power management for Mediate kMT81xx / NXP i.MXM8MQ / NVIDIA Tegra hardware.
3 Comments
Related News
Arm Posts GCC Tuning Patches For Neoverse-N2 & New Neoverse-Demeter
The 64-bit Arm Updates Submitted Ahead Of Linux 5.18
Initial Arm Mali "Valhall" Patches Sent Out For Panfrost Linux Kernel Driver
Reverse Engineering & Open-Source Driver Work Advancing For Arm's Valhall GPU
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Sees Timely Support With The Mainline Linux 5.17 Kernel
Linux 5.17 AArch64 Code Has SME Preparations, Adds KCSAN Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Now Backing AlmaLinux As This Increasingly Popular RHEL/CentOS Alternative
Rust Patches For The Linux Kernel Updated A Fifth Time With New Features
Google Finally Announces Steam For Chrome OS
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 Debuts
IO_uring Gets New Features & Speed-Ups With Linux 5.18
KDE Improves Breeze-GTK App Experience, Discover Warns Users Of Proprietary Software
AMD Announces Ryzen 7 5800X3D Shipping On 4/20, New Mainstream CPUs
Go 1.18 Released With Generics, Fully Integrated Fuzzing, ~20% Performance Improvements