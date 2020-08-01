TensorFlow Lite Now Supports Tapping OpenCL For Much Faster GPU Inference
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 18 August 2020 at 11:21 AM EDT. 2 Comments
PROGRAMMING --
TensorFlow Lite for AI inference on mobile devices now has support for making use of OpenCL on Android devices. In doing so, the TFLite performance presents around a 2x speed-up over the existing OpenGL back-end.

To little surprise, the TensorFlow developers are finding their new OpenCL back-end for TFLite to be much faster than their OpenGL back-end for mobile inference. Thanks to better performance profiling abilities, native FP16 support, constant memory, and OpenCL being better designed for compute than OpenGL ES with compute shaders, the TFLite performance is much improved -- and especially so compared to doing inference on the mobile SoC CPU cores.

More insight on the new OpenCL back-end for TensorFlow Lite via the TensorFlow.org blog. "Our new OpenCL backend is roughly twice as fast as the OpenGL backend, but does particularly better on Adreno devices (annotated with SD), as we have tuned the workgroup sizes with Adreno's performance profilers mentioned earlier."
2 Comments
Related News
Rust Core Team + Mozilla To Create A Rust Foundation
SQLite 3.33 Released With PostgreSQL-Inspired UPDATE FROM, Database Files Up To 281 TB
Picolibc Continues Seeing Improvements, Contributions From Arm
Go 1.15 Released With Much Improved Linker, New CPU Mitigations
PHP 8.0 Beta Released, Now Under Feature Freeze
Git 2.28 Now Shipping With Feature For Configurable Default/Main Branch Name
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Making Progress On Their "mOS" Modified Linux Kernel Running Lightweight Kernels
A "Large Hardware Vendor" Wants A EULA Displayed For Firmware Updates On Linux
Linux 5.9 Brings Safeguard Following NVIDIA's Recent "GPL Condom" Incident
Mozilla Laying Off Around A Quarter Of Their Employees
Ubuntu Is Looking At Offering Better WiFi Support By Using Intel's IWD
Linux 5.9 Enables P2PDMA For All AMD CPUs Zen + Newer
QEMU 5.1 Release Brings Many Improvements To This Open-Source Virtualization Component
DXVK 1.7.1 Released With Many Game Fixes For Direct3D Over Vulkan

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell