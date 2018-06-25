Tencent Joins The Linux Foundation, Open-Sources Projects
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Events on 25 June 2018 at 05:48 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX EVENTS --
China's Tencent holding conglomerate that backs a variety of Internet services/products is the latest platinum member of the Linux Foundation.

During Linux Foundation events happening this week in Beijing, the Linux Foundation and Tencent have announced this platinum partnership.

Also, Tencent has agreed to open-source their TARS and TSeer projects to the Linux Foundation. TARS is an RPC framework while TSeer is a high-availability service discovery framework.

More details on today's announcements at LinuxFoundation.org.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Events News
All Systems Go! 2018 Conference Announced For The End Of September
IWOCL OpenCL 2018 Videos Start Appearing Online
Embedded Linux Conference 2018 Wraps Up In Portland
WineConf 2018 Is Happening In The Hague, Celebrating 25 Years Of Wine
A Recap Of The Many Interesting Presentations At FOSDEM 2018
Jon Masters On Understanding Spectre & Meltdown CPU Vulnerabilities
Popular News This Week
Features That Didn't Make It For The Mainline Linux 4.18 Kernel
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich Resigns
PulseAudio 12.0 Released With Many Improvements
Git 2.18 Released With Initial Version Of Its New Wire Protocol
GNU FreeDink - One Of The Few Fully Free Software Games - Now Runs On The Web
Zapcc Caching C++ Compiler Open-Sourced