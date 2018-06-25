Tencent Joins The Linux Foundation, Open-Sources Projects

China's Tencent holding conglomerate that backs a variety of Internet services/products is the latest platinum member of the Linux Foundation.
During Linux Foundation events happening this week in Beijing, the Linux Foundation and Tencent have announced this platinum partnership.
Also, Tencent has agreed to open-source their TARS and TSeer projects to the Linux Foundation. TARS is an RPC framework while TSeer is a high-availability service discovery framework.
More details on today's announcements at LinuxFoundation.org.
