GravityMark Launches As Cross-API Graphics Benchmark From Former Unigine Dev

There's a new, cross-platform, cross-API graphics benchmark out there that is free to download and focused on delivering maximum GPU acceleration support when rendering hundreds of thousands of objects.
GravityMark is this new GPU benchmark out of Tellusim. Tellusim Technologies develops the Tellusim engine that is focused on professional simulations, visualizations, urban planning, and VR/AR use-cases.
This was my first time hearing of Tellusim but was reached out by Alexander Zapryagaev who was a co-founder of the well known Unigine Corp. Zapryagaev left Unigine in 2018 and founded Tellusim Technologies and also serves as its CTO for the San Diego based company.
With GravityMark and the Tellusim Engine in general, the focus is on providing GPU acceleration for everything, including the scenegraph. GravityMark is available for Linux, macOS, and Windows and supports OpenGL / OpenGL ES / Vulkan / Direct3D 11 / Direct3D 12 / Apple Metal as quite a versatile deployment.
I've just started my testing of GravityMark but so far is going well and will have up a number of Linux GPU benchmarks in the coming days.
From some quick tests with a GeForce RTX 3080 on Linux, Vulkan provides a very nice speed boost to Tellusim.
The performance with Intel Gen12 Xe Tiger Lake graphics was running GravityMark at 1080p at fractions of a second. The AMD performance was working out well but for APUs was around ~15 FPS. Discrete AMD Radeon graphics cards on Linux seem to be performing well but again will have up a complete article in the coming days via our benchmarking with the Phoronix Test Suite and the benchmark now listed as well on OpenBenchmarking.org.
Check out GravityMark at gravitymark.tellusim.com.
